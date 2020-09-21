The Meridian Public School District school board on Monday tabled a plan for phase three of returning students to the classroom.
Schools were closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, and students began to attend school virtually in August.
They returned to campus on a modified schedule on Sept. 8, with elementary students attending four days a week and secondary students attending twice a week. Wednesdays are virtual learning days.
Superintendent Amy Carter said the next phase involves transitioning all secondary students to the classroom four days a week starting the week of Oct. 15. The plan also includes extending the school day, with elementary students starting at 7:45 a.m. and ending at 3:10 p.m. Secondary students would start at 8 a.m. and end at 2:35 p.m.
Board members said they wanted to review the plan before approving it at future meeting.
Other business:
Technology director Tim Boutwell provided an update on technology, which included online learning options for students. Boutwell said 1,490 students are enrolled in online learning.
Boutwell said $1.7 million from the CARES Act and the Equity in Distance Learning Act will be used to purchase 396 Windows laptops, 931 iPads and 2486 Chromebooks.
iPads will be mostly for K-1 students, while 2-12 students will be provided Chromebooks and teachers will be provided with Windows laptops.
