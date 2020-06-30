As the Meridian Public School District is preparing for the 2020-21 school year, administrators are considering a hybrid learning model, which combines face-to-face learning with online instruction.
Schools were closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
The proposed plan was discussed during a board meeting Tuesday.
Under the plan, students will return to school on Aug. 10.
Under the proposal, elementary students will attend school Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Drop-off time will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and dismissal will be at 2 p.m.
Middle and high schoolers will attend school two days a week for face-to-face instruction. The other three days will be for virtual instruction.
Students will be grouped in A and B groups.
Group A will attend classes on Monday and Thursday while Group B will attend classes on Tuesday and Friday. Drop-off time will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and dismissal time will be at 1:10 p.m.
All students will be offered virtual learning on Wednesday, so that schools can be deep cleaned.
Desks will be six feet apart in classrooms and school uniforms have been waived under the proposal. Students and staff will be asked to wear masks and students will be provided masks if needed.
The district is looking at providing a full online learning option for parents who don’t feel comfortable with sending their children to school.
The plan could change before the board approves a final version during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on July 20.
Survey results
LaVonda Germany, elementary director of curriculum and instruction, discussed the results of a parent and student survey. According to the survey, about 50 percent of parents said they were not comfortable with their kids returning to school for traditional classes.
Revised calendar
The board approved a revised calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, moving the start of school from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10.
A fall break on Oct. 12 -13, which included a professional development day, was eliminated. Parent-teacher conference days scheduled for Oct. 22 and March 26, 2021, were also eliminated.
