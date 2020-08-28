With the help of community partners, the Meridian Public School District is offering community cafes to its students until Sept. 4.
The cafes are located at Freedom Rock Church, The Mississippi Arts +Entertainment Experience, MSU-Riley Center and Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and guardians are asked to call their child's school for information or register at the site.
Teacher assistants will be located on each site to monitor and help students with their work.
Elementary students will meet from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. and secondary students will meet from 8 a.m. - 1:10 p.m. When students arrive, their temperatures will be checked. Students are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Ten elementary and 10 secondary students will be allowed at the cafes daily, according to a media release from the district. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
