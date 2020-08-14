Meridian schools offering grab-and-go meals

With students attending school online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Meridian Public School District is offering a grab-and-go meal program.
The meals, which are free to students, include a meat or meat alternate, whole grains, fruit, vegetables and milk. Breakfast will include grain, fruit and milk.
Deliveries start at 10:30 a.m. in the following locations:
Western Gardens, 65th Avenue, 64th Avenue, Oakland Heights Street, Northgate Apartments, 39th-49th Street, 5th Street, Whippoorwill Road, Old 8th Street Road, Watters Road, Village Apartments, Frank Berry Courts, Carousel Place, Valley Road, 22nd Avenue Heights, Sowashee Courts, Mt. Barton, Mountain View Village, Tuxedo, Magnolia Courts, George Reese Courts, Highway Village, Old Marion Road, Landmark Apartments, Oak Manor Apartments, Meridian Estates, St. Frances, Eastern Garden, Mar-Ray Apartments, Stratford Manor, The Mark, Northridge, Four Fountains, The Woodlands, Castlewood Subdivision, Regency Apartments, Woodview Estates, North Hills Manor, Hickory Hills Circle, Payton Ridge Apartments and Royal Road.
Social distancing will be practiced.
The program will last until Sept. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.