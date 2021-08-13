The Meridian Public School District is a mourning the loss of two teachers.
Kimberly Barnes, a math teacher at Magnolia Middle School and Sherri Galbraith, a first-grade teacher at Parkview Elementary, both passed away on Thursday, according to a statement from the district.
The causes of death were not released.
Additional counselors were at Magnolia Middle School and Parkview Elementary on Thursday and Friday. The counselors will remain on campus as necessary, the district said.
The district is asking the community to keep the teachers' families, friends, students, and colleagues in their thoughts and prayers.
