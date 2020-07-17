Meridian schools make delivering meals fun

With schools being closed during the summer, The Meridian Public School District has found a creative way to deliver meals: a colorful bus.
Schools were closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
The district uses the bus to deliver meals to students who can’t access the summer food service program sites on their own.
The bus, covered with a huge colorful cartoon, is set up at Oakland Heights, where meals are picked up to be delivered.
MPSD Child Nutrition Director Louise McPhee said the bus allows food to be kept cold and makes it easier to transport the meals.
A typical daily delivery route takes about two hours, McPhee said. Including breakfast and lunch, around 2,000 meals are delivered to children daily, she said.
The bus will also be available for field trips and special events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.