Meridian schools look at fall reopening plans

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, The Meridian Public School District is looking at several options for reopening in the fall.
School officials discussed what the upcoming school year could look like during a board meeting Monday evening.
Schools were closed in mid-March as COVID-19 spread across the state.
Clay Sims, operations director for the district, said personal protective equipment and face masks will be provided to custodial staff before students can return to school.
Proposals include limitations to hallway entrances and dividers in the hallways to encourage students to walk on one side of the hall, he said.
Another proposal is to space students apart in large instructional areas such as the gym or the cafeteria.
Anyone who enters school buildings will be screened and provided with hand sanitizer, Sims said. The district also plans to teach students the importance of social distancing, wearing masks and hand washing, Sims said.
Curriculum proposals
LaVonda Germany, elementary curriculum director, proposed three options for classroom instruction: traditional, blended, and online learning.
Younger students, such as kindergartners through second graders, will require traditional teaching methods. Middle and high school students could take blended or online courses, she said. In each type of instruction, teachers will be on campus in order to have access to schoolwork and the internet.
Superintendent Amy Carter said a survey will be offered to parents to receive feedback on opening plans.
“My goal is for us to receive students at the beginning of the school year, and to not delay the return,” Carter said.
Matt Davis, the district’s public relations director, said the plans discussed Monday are tentative. The district expects finalize the plans by mid-July, so students can return in August.
Other business
In other business, the board approved school improvement plan funds for T.J. Harris Upper Elementary, Meridian High School and Carver Junior High Schools. Harris Upper received $51,165; Meridian High will get $67,858 and Carver will receive $106,894.
The schools will use the money to support Tier I instruction programs through professional development and instructional support.
