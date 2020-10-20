Getting kindergarteners thinking about graduation and encouraging dropouts to return to school are two ways the Meridian Public School is addressing its dropout rate.
School leaders heard a presentation on the plan during a board meeting Monday.
Melody Craft, director of secondary curriculum and instruction said the 34-page plan has several goals: to reduce course failures by 50 percent, improve student retention by decreasing the over age population of students, provide more innovative programs for non-traditional students in a virtual learning format and promote college and career readiness.
Since last year, the district has been looking at ways to get students more involved in school, such as offering STEM courses in elementary school and providing more intervention time. Another goal is to offer more Carnegie units to middle schoolers, Craft said.
Craft said the district has increased its dual enrollment courses to 11 at the high school and 14 at Ross Collins Career and Technical Center. New middle school courses include contemporary health, drug education and safety education and visual arts.
Craft said dual enrollment courses not only help students get ahead, but help students who are behind catch up.
Craft said the high school has formed a task force to focus on students who have dropped out and encourage them to return to school.
The task force will include Meridian High School principals Joe Griffin and Tiffany Roberts, Meridian Freedom Project executive director Adrian Cross, superintendent Amy Carter, Craft and others.
Griffin said the plan is to recover 45 students from the 2021 class and bring them back to school.
“We want to locate students who have been out of the cohort,” he said.
Griffin presented details on the high school's restructuring plan for the new school year. Griffin said the school has added a reading plus program to help students determine what reading level they are on.
The school will also reteach material missed on virtual days, offer virtual Fridays for teachers, have ACT bell ringers and increase dual enrollment courses, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.