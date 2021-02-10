Meridian schools launch podcast to keep community informed

As a way to get parents and the community involved in the Meridian Public School District, the school system is producing a podcast.
The True Blue Podcast, which will come out twice a month, will feature school leaders discussing district news, said Deidre Bland, the district's community engagement specialist.
Bland said the goal of the podcast is to provide important information in a different format.
“We are just trying to expand our resources to our parents and the community to keep them abreast of what is happening in our district,” she said.
Bland said this week's 39-minute episode includes a discussion on graduation with Meridian High counselor Tiffanie Roberts. It also covers the GEAR-UP program and the ACT and SAT tests.
GEAR UP, which stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, focuses on preparing students for post-secondary opportunities. It also aims to improve the graduation rate, increase enrollment in postsecondary education, and increase GEAR UP students’ and their families’ knowledge of postsecondary education preparation, options, and financing.
Bland said the episode will also include information on an upcoming drive-thru FASFA day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m on Feb. 24 at the Tommy Dulaney Center at MCC. The event will be on a first-come, first-served basis and parents will be asked to stay in their cars, she said. Parents are encouraged to sign up for the event online.
Bland said the next episode of the podcast will focus on career and technical programs and student registration.
“We thought it would be a good way to provide kids with a snapshot by them hearing about what takes place in their building," she said.
The podcast can be accessed by downloading Apple or Google Podcast and searching for True Blue Podcast or at mpsdtruebluepodcast.podbean.com/
