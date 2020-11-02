Meridian schools kick off GEAR UP program

Members of the community, students and school leaders gathered at Meridian High School on Monday to kick off GEAR UP week.
The focus of the GEAR UP grant is to prepare students for success after high school by increasing readiness for college, increase the graduation rate, provide access to information on post secondary schools, career options, financial aid, and college enrollment, according to a news release.
GEAR UP, which is short for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, is funded through the U.S. Department of Education.
The grant was awarded in early September to serve students at George Washington Carver Middle, Magnolia Middle, and Meridian High.
Tiffanie Roberts, associate principal said the program will benefit students in grades eight through twelve.
“If we want to improve Meridian by bringing in new business and industries, bringing in better-paying jobs, growing our population, it starts with our future,” she said.
Kim Houston, who represents Ward 4 on the Meridian City Council, was on hand to show her support, noting that said programs like GEAR UP, provides students with options.
“It's important as community leaders that we take an active interest in the welfare of our youth,” she said.
