Meridian Public School District parents, foster parents and grandparents are encouraged to attend an event that provides resources to students and families.
The Parent University will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Bonita Lakes Mall and offer information such as health, wellness, education and finance. The event will include a cooking and fitness class for participants and principals will be on hand and answer questions about their schools.
“We want it to be a good resource to parents and a one-stop-shop,” said Adrian Cross, parent and community engagement specialist for the district.
The event was held at the Tommy Dulaney Center at MCC last year, but was moved to Bonita Lakes to better serve the participants. Cross said the district is working with Fitness Depot to provide fitness activities during the event.
