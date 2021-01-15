Meridian schools honor Miller, Mendiola

After earning a degree in computer science, Mindy Mendiola thought she'd make that her career.
Her plans changed when she decided to teach.
“I felt like the school system is different from when I was growing up," said Mendiola, who teaches seventh-grade math at Northwest Middle. "I wanted to be part of that change and make a change in the kids' lives."
On Thursday, Mendiola was recognized as the Meridian Public School District's teacher of the year.
“I was actually really shocked and surprised," she said. "I didn’t know what was happening...I didn’t really think I would be teacher of the year for the district.”
Mendiola, who has been teaching at Northwest for the past six years, described her job as "rewarding".
“I actually really love kids and teaching math and everything else,” she said. "But math is not the only thing we teach – we teach them life skills. Just trying to make sure the future is in good hands when they get there."
“It’s just an honor to be able to come back,” said the Meridian High graduate. “It feels like I'm doing my part, to be able to give back to our students, since I am a product of the Meridian Public School District.”
'It’s an amazing feeling'
At West Hills Elementary, Principal Shannon Miller was surprised on Thursday as she was named the district's administrator of the year.
“It’s an amazing feeling," she said. "It gives you the motivation to continue what you set out to do, which is to impact a child’s life in some positive way."
Miller has been in education for 25 years, with 10 years in the classroom and 15 years in administration. She's worked for the Meridian schools for the last 20 years, the last three at West Hills. This is her first year as the school's principal.
Miller said the best part of being an educator is changing the lives of children.
“When you change students, you have the possibility of changing a generation,” she said.
“I am definitely humbled by the experience," Miller said of the award. "I think I'll take this time to reflect and figure out what else can I give. Teaching to me is like a service I give to others.”
