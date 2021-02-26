The Meridian Public School District is holding pre-K screening and kindergarten registration.
Pre-K screening, which has been taking place since Feb. 22, will continue until March 5. To qualify for the “Little Wildcat” pre-K Program, students must be four years old by Sept. 1, 2021, according to a media release.
Pre-K students work on academic skills such as ABCs, numbers, beginning sounds and pre-reading skills, the release said.The screening can be completed at www.mpsdl12.net/prekscreening or by calling 601-484-4960.
Kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 year will take place online from March 1-12. Registration can be completed at www.mpsdk12.net.
To qualify, a child must be five years old before Sept. 21, 2021. Items needed for registration are a child’s original birth certificate, immunization record, two poofs of residency and guardianship documents. For more information, call 601-484-3646.
