Meridian schools hold drive-thru FAFSA event

Bianca Moorman/The Meridian Star

Brandi Lyndall, a Get 2 College representative, helps Meridian High School senior Aaliyah Lee and her mother Louise Parrish complete paperwork for the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) during a drive-thru event at the Tommy Dulaney at Meridian Community College Wednesday morning. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meridian Public School District held a drive-thru so students will be able to complete the paperwork. The event was a partnership between the district, Get 2 College and MCC.