Beginning Monday, masks will no longer be required in the Meridian Public School District after the school board voted Friday to make the face coverings optional.
In a statement, MPSD Superintendent Amy Carter said the decision to end the mandate came after declining COVID-19 case numbers and a close review of CDC and Mississippi Department of Health guidelines.
“This decision was made after looking at local data regarding COVID-19 cases and guidelines from the MSDH and the CDC,” she said.
The new policy making masks optional will go into effect on Monday. In the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 or a rise in cases in the community, the mandate could be reinstated.
“I would like for the community to know that our teachers and staff are committed to making sure our campuses are safe and we are hopeful that the cases will continue to decline and we can return to some normalcy,” Carter said.
