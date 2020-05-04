The Meridian School Board of Trustees approved a change to grading policies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes were announced at a board meeting Friday.
Grades for students in grades K-1 will be determined by their achievements in standards for the first three nine-week periods, Meridian Assistant Superintendent Charlotte Young said.
For students in grades 2-12, the highest average from the first, second or third quarters will be used as the fourth quarter grade, Young said. Grades from the first and second quarters will be added then divided by two to get the first-semester grade, while grades from the third and fourth quarters will be added and divided by two get the second-semester grade, she said. Averages from both the first and second semester will be added, then divided by two to get the final grade.
Students in a second-semester block course will get a final grade by adding up the third quarter grade by 100 then diving by two to get the end of the year grade, according to a district website.
Students need a 55 or above to pass and anything below that is failing or incomplete, Young said. Students who have not met the requirement will meet with a committee to review a student's files, look at a student's age and other factors to determine if a student will be promoted or retained.
Students will be promoted based on the following guidelines, according to the district website:
• Students in grades K-1 will be promoted by mastering 60% of standards in language arts and mathematics.
• Students grades 2-4 will be promoted by mastering 55% of district standards in language arts and mathematics.
• Students in grades 5-6 will be promoted by mastering 55% of district standards in language arts, mathematics and science.
• Students in grades 7 and 8 will be promoted by mastering 55% of district standards in language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
• Students in 9-12 grades will be promoted on the accumulation of Carnegie units.
• Students with eligibility rulings for special education services shall be promoted or retained based upon mastery of skills specified in their Individual Educational Plan and a decision reached by the IEP committee and principal to assure the least restrictive environment.
