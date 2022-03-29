Meridian schools approve 2022-2023 calendar

The Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees has approved its 2022-2023 academic calendar.
Teacher professional development days are Aug. 1–5, before students return to campus on Monday, Aug. 8. Schools will be closed on Sept. 2 and 5 for Labor Day and fall break on Oct. 10-11.
Thanksgiving Break is Nov. 21-25 and winter break is Dec. 19- Jan. 3, 2023, with teachers returning Jan. 3 for professional development. Students will return on Jan. 4, for the beginning of the second semester.
Students will be off Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and February 20-21, 2023, for President’s Day. Spring Break is March 13-17 and students will also be off April 7 and 10 for Easter Break.
The last day for students is May 30, while teachers have professional development on May 31, which is their last day of the school year.
The calendar can be found at www.mpsdk12.net/academiccalendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.