The Meridian Public School District will begin the new school year on a traditional format.
The 2021-2022 calendar was approved during the district’s board of trustees monthly meeting last week.
On Aug. 2-4, teachers will have professional development days, and the first day for students will be on Aug. 5. Schools will be closed on Sept. 6 for Labor Day and for fall break on Oct.11-12. Thanksgiving break is Nov. 22-26 and winter break is Dec.20, 2021-Jan. 3, 2022.
After winter break, teachers will have two professional development days on Jan. 4 and 5. Students will return to classes on Jan. 6, 2022.
Students will not have classes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17 and President’s Day on Feb. 21.
Spring break is March 14-18, 2022. For Easter break, students will be off April 15 and April 18.
The last day for students will be May 25, 2022. Teachers will have a professional development day on May 26 before their last day on May 27, 2022.
Students will have distance learning once a month on Wednesdays, except for November and February.
A distance learning day will take place on Nov. 19, which is the Friday before Thanksgiving break begins. Students will also have a distance learning day on Feb. 18, 2022.
