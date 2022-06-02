The Meridian Public School District has announced the return of the Summer Feeding Program, which runs until Friday, July 22.
Schools will be serving free meals to children 18 years old and younger during the summer. Meals may be picked up at Meridian High School, Magnolia Middle School, and TJ Harris Upper Elementary.
Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday at these sites. The program will not operate on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Additional sites serving lunch only Monday-Friday are Meridian Village Apartments, 11 a.m.-11:20 a.m.; Southern Estates, 11 a.m.-11:20 a.m.; Trinity Church, 11 a.m.-11:20 a.m.; and Multi-County Meridian from 11:30 a.m.-noon.
For more information, visit www.mpsdk12.net. Sites, dates, and times are subject to change without notice.
