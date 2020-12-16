Meridian Public School District students will return to school on a virtual format after their winter break.
Students will use virtual leaning the week of Jan. 5-8, 2021 before returning to campus for in-person learning on Jan. 11, 2021.
Starting the week of Jan. 11, students will attend classes five days a week with no change to arrival or dismissal times. Elementary schools will begin at 8 a.m. and dismiss at 2 p.m.; while middle and high schools will begin at 8:30 a.m. and dismiss at 1:10 p.m.
Students have been attending school online since late November due to a rise in local COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Amy Carter said the decision was made after speaking with teacher and parental advisory committees, school board members and district and school-level administrators.
Before students and staff return, the district will replenish personal protective equipment at each school, she said.
Carter said parents who want to keep their children on a virtual learning format will have that option if a student has a pre-existing condition or is passing their classes.
Carter is asking for parents to practice social distancing, wear masks and refrain from gathering in large groups.
“Our commitment to the students and parents of Meridian has remained unchanged despite the challenges of the pandemic," Carter said in a letter to parents. "Thank you for your continued support. I want to commend our parents, grandparents, family members, and community for stepping up while our students have been learning virtually; however, I know that our students learn best while in school."
Carter said the district's plans are could change based on an order from the governor and guidelines from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
