The Meridian Public School District is welcoming new leaders for the 2021-2022 school year.
Amanda Shadwick will serve as assistant principal of Parkview Elementary. Shadwick, a 2002 graduate of Meridian High, has been in education for 15 years.
Shadwick has a associate’s degree in early childhood education from Meridian Community College, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Mississippi State University-Meridian.
Sherrod Miller is the new principal of Magnolia Middle School, succeeding Angela McQuarley, who took over the role of principal at Meridian High School. Miller previously served as assistant principal at Magnolia..
Miller, who has worked in education for 25 years, has served as a teacher, assistant principal and as an assistant and head boys basketball coach.
Amy Grady will serve as assistant principal at Magnolia Middle School. Grady has degrees from Mississippi State in secondary education and has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.
Grady has been teaching for 17 years and has served as substitute teacher, teacher assistant and teacher. Before teaching. Grady sold insurance for 24 years. In 2019, Grady was named the district’s teacher of the year.
Victor White will serve as assistant principal at T.J. Harris Upper Elementary School. White who is from Hazlehurst, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Jackson State University, a master’s in school counseling from Alcorn State and an educational specialist degree in school counseling from Delta State University.
Before coming to Meridian, White spend 10 years in the Mississippi Delta working with children. White has been in education for 17 years, which include 13 years as a elementary school counselor, an English teacher, high school counselor and alternative/juvenile detention center counselor.
