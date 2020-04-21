The Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees approved Joe Griffin as the new principal at Meridian High School. His appointment is effective July 1.
Griffin replaces Victor Hubbard who is leaving the school after 11 years to become principal at Hattiesburg High School.
Griffin has 18 years of experience in education, including roles as a teacher, coach, administrator and principal. Griffin's most recent job was at Moss Point High School. During his first year, the school went from a D to a B, according to an MPSD news release.
“I am excited to welcome Dr. Griffin to the MHS family,” Superintendent Amy Carter said in a statement. "His academic track record speaks for itself and I look forward to Dr. Griffin building on the foundation that is at Meridian High School.”
Griffin received his Ph.D. and Ed.S. in educational leadership from the University of Southern Mississippi, M.Ed. in secondary education from Delta State University, and B.A. in English from Belhaven College, according to the news release.
Griffin has held principal roles at West Bolivar High in the Mississippi Delta, Amanda Elzy High School in Greenwood and Heidelberg High School in East Jasper School District. Griffin has also served as an adjunct professor of English at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Coahoma Community College and Mississippi Valley State University, according to the news release.
While principal at Moss Point, the school was named a PREPS award winner for English in 2016-17 and US history in 2017-18, where only 30 high schools in the state received the award. The school also received a B rating for the 2018-19 school year. He was also named the Moss Point School District Administrator of the Year in 2018. He is a graduate of Steven Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Workshop, National Institute for School Leadership, and Millsap’s College Principal’s Institute.
“The students of Meridian deserve the best chance to get the best education,” Griffin said in a news release. “It is my goal to place students and teachers in an environment in which everyone flourishes."
