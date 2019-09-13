Meridian school bus struck by pickup truck

A Meridian school bus was involved in an accident around 7:30 a.m. Friday when it was struck by a pickup truck on 20th Avenue at 21st Street.
There were no injuries to the driver and students on the bus reported at the scene, according to the Meridian Public School District.
The pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit the side of the bus, according to the district. The front end of the pickup truck was heavily damaged.
Another bus was dispatched to to take the students to school.
“The safety of our students is our number one priority,” MPSD Superintendent Amy Carter said in a statement. “We are thankful that none of our students or our driver sustained any visible injuries during the accident.”
Meridian police and Meridian firefighters responded to the accident. Meridian police are investigating the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.