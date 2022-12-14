The Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees approved several contracts during its regular meeting Monday.
Over the past few months, the district has approved plans to improve school buildings using federal ESSER funding, which is allocated to schools to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest use for the funding is for Teacher University, which will provide small group professional development sessions on Saturdays beginning in January for 10 participants and educators to build teacher instructional skills. The cost is $50,000.
The MPSD also plans to fund the Glimpse K12 program with ESSER money. The Glimpse K12 will correlate student achievement data with financial expenditures to optimize resource allocation. The cost is $37,000.
To ensure compliance with applicable laws, the MPSD also approved an agreement with the Young Law Group to review ESSER-funded contracts.
Other action
The board also approved an agreement with Teaching Artist Raymond Bradford to present a jazz clinic for students in grades 6th-12th. The cost for the contract is $1,100 and it will be funded by Any Given Child Meridian.
The board also approved a FY23 CTE Education Enhancement Equipment Grant to purchase Health Science Capitalized Equipment. The grant total is $35,502.
The next Regular Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the MHS Multi-Purpose Building.
