Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.