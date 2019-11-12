The city of Meridian's water and sewer rates may go up nine percent a year over the next five years to pay for mandatory improvements to the wastewater system, according to Public Works Director Hugh Smith.
The proposed rate increase is being driven by the city's requirement to comply with an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency, known as a consent decree, he said.
In 2014, the EPA cited the city for Sanitary Sewer Overflows, or discharges of untreated storm water inadvertently discharged into Sowashee Creek.
The EPA found the city in violation of the Clean Water Act.
“We’re raising rates in order to pay for the bonds that we’re going to have to issue to perform the projects that are being driven by the consent decree,” Smith said, following a presentation at a city work session Tuesday.
The projects include improvements to the sewer collection system, wastewater plant and daily operations.
The city already raised the water and sewer rates by 2.5 percent on Oct. 1, according to Smith.
“Our financial advisors are recommending that we do a 7.5% (increase) in April and then after that, every October 1, we’d institute a 9% rate increase going forward, over the next five years,” Smith said.
The city's 19-year improvement program has an estimated cost of $127 million, Smith said.
“We’ve been back and forth with the EPA for the last four years and we are just going to try to comply with this consent decree, try to manage it as best we can,” Mayor Percy Bland said later.
Stolen water
In other matters, city leaders spent part of the work session discussing concerns raised by property owners about who is responsible for stolen water.
W.C. McMullan said he had to pay about $170 in fees, including a lock for the meter, after someone turned on the water and stole it from his vacant property on Edgewood Drive over a period of three months.
“I don’t believe I should have had to pay it at all,” he said, following the meeting. “My argument with it was the fact that the property owner, I didn’t steal the water. They have an ordinance that automatically makes property owners responsible no matter who steals it and in my opinion, that’s not correct.”
Once an account is vacant, a tenant moves out and receives their final bill, any additional usage is billed to the property owner, according to Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer.
When the city determines someone is using water on a vacant location, a service rep will put a lock on the meter, she said.
If the city knows who the property owner is, they will contact them, but there is not a list of property owners on file, Latimer said.
“I don’t want to be unfair to the property owner, but we’re not allowed to give away the assets of the city,” Ward 1 Councilman George Thomas said later.
He said leaders would look at ordinances from other cities and he planned to review how the power company would handle such an issue.
Richie McAlister, Meridian's chief administrative officer, said the city would go through its current ordinance, hold an open meeting and try to come up with a process agreeable to everyone.
