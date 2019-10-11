Meridian's Freshman Academy helps students make transition from middle to high school

Ten years after the Freshmen Academy was established at Meridian High School, the school is seeing better graduation rates as it helps students make the transition from middle to high school.
Before January 2010, Meridian Public School District ninth graders attended two different schools, Northwest and Kate Griffin Junior High.
With a focus on the getting the students one one campus, the Freshmen Academy was opened at MHS to ease students' move to high school and to prevent students from dropping out in the ninth grade.
Before the opening of the Freshmen Academy, MHS served grades 10-12. Eighth and ninth graders went to Northwest or Kate Griffin, while sixth and seventh graders attended George Washington Carver and Magnolia Middle School.
In 2009, as the district prepared to open the academy at MHS, all ninth graders, including Northwest students, were moved to Kate Griffin. Northwest, Magnolia and Carver then became sixth-eighth grade schools.
In 2011, the graduation rate was 61 percent at Meridian High School, according to Principal Victor Hubbard. By 2017, the rate had improved to 78 percent but later dropped to 76 percent. The graduation rate for 2019 was 73 percent, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.
Hubbard said the academy serves several functions, offering a safety net for struggling students and helping to prevent them from dropping out. The school provides students with one-on-one attention he said.
In addition to a library, computer lab, counselors and a school nurse, and principal, students also have access to resources such as a focus class that introduces them to college, careers and options after high school.
“It gets students thinking what paths there are after high school,” Hubbard said.
The STAR Academy is a small school within the Freshman Academy that helps students who might need help in reading, Algebra I and Biology I.
“Many times students come in at below reading level,” Hubbard said. "The STAR Academy is there to get them to get above reading level, to make sure they are successful."
Felicia Graham, STAR Academy teacher, said her students work in pairs and are retested on the material they are struggling with. Students must become proficient in a subject area before moving on to the next level, she said.
'Everybody was together'
MHS Class of 2013 graduate Larry Gill originally attended Northwest before moving to Kate Griffin during the transition to the Freshman Academy.
Once the students from Kate Griffin and Northwest came together, there was no longer a rivalry between the schools, because they became one, Gill recalled.
“We didn’t know how we were going to walk the halls with the Kate Griffin kids, I was a Northwest kid,” he said. “I think it was a good mood.”
The move meant that Gill's class doubled from 200 students in the fall to 400 in the spring.
Gill said the ninth-grade building was more open, had updated technology such as whiteboards and computers. At Kate Griffin, the aging building was filled with out-of-date technology like an overhead projector that would have to be plugged into a wall outlet.
Because his class was the first one in the new building, they had a special bond, constantly interacting with each other and school staff, he said. He said the emphasis on teamwork during his freshman year prepared him for the rest of his time in school.
“It was like a family of ninth-graders,” Gill said. "It was the teachers, the administrators and the student government association, everybody was together."
Gill, a State Farm agent for Percy Bland, still contacts his classmates and works with them in the business community.
“We had a different bond because we had to transition to high school,” he said.
Tenth grader Nicholas Stevens said his transition from ninth to tenth grade was made easier by his teachers. He said his favorite classes were Kimberly Hill’s math class and Alana Burns' choir teacher class. Hill made her class fun by making the class interactive, he said.
“They cared for you like they were another momma,” Stevens said.
Looking ahead
Looking ahead, Hubbard said the academy plans to offer academic coaches to work with students. The school will also provide counselors to help with mental or family issues that could prevent a student from being successful. Another goal is to get students in advanced placement courses by their sophomore year.
The school is also looking at a dual enrollment partnership with Meridian Community College called middle college. In the past, the school offered a class called career cruising, which gets students to think about careers before they are seniors.
Hubbard hopes the academy will continue to help students make the change from middle school to high school, with a focus on becoming high school graduates.
