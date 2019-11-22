Meridian's Emily White signs Nashville recording deal

After playing gigs around Meridian the last few years, Emily White is ready to take the next step in her music career.
The 24-year-old singer-songwriter signed a recording contract with Creative Dreams Music Network of Nashville on Friday.
“I’m so looking forward to a future with this company,” White said during a ceremony at Weidmann’s Restaurant. “It just feels like family.”
White has spent the last few months near Nashville honing her musical skills with Rose Drake, the president of Creative Dreams. A sample from one of those sessions – White’s version of the Conway Twitty hit "Hello Darlin" – was unveiled during Friday’s festivities.
“We think that she’s going to represent Meridian really well – the home of Jimmie Rodgers – and carry the tradition forward, ” Drake said.
“She’s genuine,” Drake emphasized. “She’s country – something that country music hasn’t been for a while. She loves her music, and she’s wiling to work really hard.”
“She has a spirit that goes beyond the norm,” said Fred Cannon, the label’s CEO, who hopes White's success will spur a resurgence in the local music scene.
“Hopefully they’ll be many more in Meridian going to higher levels in the music business,” Cannon said. “We hope she’ll lead the pack.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.