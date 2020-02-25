Meridian's Downtown Optimist Club supports youth programs through 73rd annual pancake jubilee

More than a dozen hot griddles sizzled in various stages of pancake construction Tuesday, helping to transform the Temple Theatre ballroom in Meridian into a diner – just for one day.
Mike Shelby, dressed in an apron declaring him a “grill master,” was working two griddles, waiting for the perfect moment to flip.
“To cook a good pancake, you've got to let them bubble to the top and flip them with a gentle wrist,” he said. “We don’t flip them til we get some good bubbles…like this one here.”
Shelby and other members of the Downtown Optimist Club planned to spend all day serving breakfast for the 73rd annual Pancake Jubilee in downtown Meridian.
The event helps the club raise funds for youth programs across Meridian and Lauderdale County.
Treasurer Paul Tarver started his day just before 4:30 a.m.
“We’re going to serve somewhere between 10,000 and 12,000 pancakes. We’re going to serve about 7,000 sausage patties. I figured it up and I think we’ve got like 126 gallons of syrup,” he said.
By 6:30 a.m., the crew had cooked more than 3,400 sausages, said member Tom Duncan.
Agnes Thompson of Meridian attended the event for the first time and approved of the cooks' pancake-making skills.
“They’re delicious. They’re right on time when you've got a hunger spell,” she said.
Shelby served up a stack to Craig Stewart of Meridian, who returned for another year.
“I enjoy it every time,” he said. “I like what they’re doing for the community for the kids ... It’s something that I hope they continue.”
Ken Kercheval, president of the Downtown Optimist Club, said the club's motto is “Friend of Youth.”
“It’s a group of community leaders, men and women,” he said. “We meet once a week, and we support anything that supports youth and anything that helps develop youth. That is our mission is to give back.”
For Sara Smith, the event was more than pancakes, sausages and coffee.
Smith is the community coordinator for Care Lodge, a non-profit in Meridian which provides shelter and services for victims of domestic violence.
“We get to use proceeds from this event straight for our children’s program so, new books, new software for them to increase learning or coping behaviors,” she said. “A lot of them are coming from traumatic experiences and we get to create a safe place for them to be while their parents are trying to figure out their next step.”
Members said the club began preparing for the Jubilee in November and expected to raise thousands for youth programs when it was all over.
Tarver admitted that by the end of the day, he probably wouldn't want to eat pancakes for a while.
He emphasized the event's focus on community service.
“I think it’s something that we don’t talk enough about because frankly, if the community at large is not willing to help itself, how can we expect somebody to come here and help us?”
