Meridian's Camp Meridale offers renovated treehouses

Fourth Day Ministries at Camp Meridale near Meridian is using new renovations to help fund its community programs and faith-based recovery efforts.
Led by Ty Ford and his wife, Hillary Ford, the camp has just completed work on a new feature available for camp goers, nestled high in the trees.
“We’ve been working on the treehouses,” Ty Ford said.
Camp Meridale completed renovations on eight treehouses with four beds in each.
It’s $20 a night per person to stay in one of the renovated treehouses, as well as any of the other lodgings available on the camp site, which includes cabins, tents and small houses as well.
“One house is fully remodeled and we’ve got another house that we are currently working on,” Ty Ford said.
The camp holds events for the community, but it’s also available to rent for larger private functions, as well, he said.
“When we (Fourth Day Ministries) host events, the camp is open to the public. But we also rent out the camp for a small charge,” he said.
Smaller events are $100 for the day which includes access to inside the lodge, lake access, kayaks, outdoor amphitheater, kitchen, pavilion and gas grill.
A wedding package is available for $500.
“We’ve had about four or five weddings and those have been beautiful,” he added. “Baby showers, birthdays... we’ve just scratched the surface of reaching out and letting people know what we’re about.”
At the heart of the camp’s mission is spreading the gospel and helping those in addiction have a “safe place” to recover.
“We want people to have a safe place where they can discover God’s will for their life and have the power to walk that out and have sustained freedom,” Ty Ford said.
The camp is also running a campaign to continue funding its efforts.
People can sign up to be monthly contributors, giving $30 or more a month.
The group has raised $1,000 so far with a goal of $6,000 a month of total pledged support.
“The money goes toward all we do and renovating the camp,” Ty Long said.
Besides helping to aid in the recovery efforts of those in addiction, the organization gives study out for free and is planning to have open events for the community in the future as well, like petting zoos, retreats and things for the Boys and Girls Club.
“My heart is to give back to the kids,” Ty Long said. “We are all donation- based and funded by the camps we do, so when people support us it funds the study bibles and events. It all goes toward a good cause.”
“It’s going good, we’re looking to grow,” Hillary Ford said. “We want you to come and have an encounter with God. One encounter can mean everything.”
For a tour of the facility, contact Ty Ford at 228-233-9251. For more information, visit https://fourthdayministries.org/.
