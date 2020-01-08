Meridian Rotary Club plans fundraising roast

Harry Mayer, the owner of Harry Mayer Clothiers off Highway 39 in Meridian, has been running the family business for nearly four decades.
In March, the spotlight – and a few playful jokes – will be focused on him during “A Night with Harry” at the MSU Riley Center.
At a meeting Wednesday, the Meridian Rotary Club announced plans for a fundraiser to roast Mayer on March 3.
“We want to honor somebody that has demonstrated an understanding that a life well-lived is a life devoted to more than personal self-interest, that in service to others, we find our true calling as individuals,” said Wade Sims, the club's president.
The fundraiser – a joint effort by the Meridian Rotary Club and the East Mississippi Business Development Foundation – will benefit the EMBDF and the Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian.
Mayer said he was flattered to be chosen.
“I just hope you all have a great time. I hope you’ll raise some money for the museum, for the EMBDF,” he told the Rotary Club.
The Children's Museum has a fundraising goal of approximately $500,000.
“It can help us reach our goal and we’re just so grateful for the support of the Rotary and the leadership of the Rotary and their vision for civic responsibility in this community,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Wilson.
EMBDF Chairman Brad Huff said the foundation looks for opportunities to support education, leadership and community development, like Leadership Lauderdale – a non-profit program under the Chamber of Commerce.
“To see the money that can come in and impact the Children’s Museum and the Foundation and the programming we support, you can’t help but be excited,” Huff said.
Sims said he hoped the roast would become an annual event.
“Our community is dependent upon leadership. It’s dependent upon each of us to take an active role in making this a better place to live.”
Individual tickets for the event will be $150 and a table of eight will cost $1,000.
The event includes a cocktail hour and seated dinner.
