Foster children leaving their homes will have new luggage after the Meridian Rotary Club on Wednesday presented a Rotary District Grant to Lauderdale County Youth Court’s “Herollers” program.
Youth Court Judge Lisa Howell said taking a child from their home isn’t something she does lightly, but unfortunately it’s sometimes needed to make sure the child is safe.
The “Herollers” program, she said, provides those children with a rolling suitcase to carry their belongings, giving them a much-needed morale boost.
Howell first spoke to Meridian Rotary Club in January about the “Herollers” program and the group decided to get involved.
Michael Truelove, president of the Meridian Rotary Club, said the club talked with its district rotary leaders and got to work applying for the grant.
“We talked with our district. We worked with our treasurer. Our board came together, and we elected to file for a district grant,” he said.
The grant, Truelove said, will provide $3,400 for the purchase of new luggage for foster children in Lauderdale County.
Chernice Smith, who coordinates Child Protective Services in Lauderdale County, said there are 163 local children in CPS custody. Additionally, she said, 90-100 children are in in-home care and 92 children from other counties in care in Lauderdale County.
The grant funds given by Meridian Rotary Club, Smith said, will have an enormous impact helping local children in CPS care.
“I’ve been with the agency 20 years, and it breaks my heart for children to have to put their clothes in a garbage bag,” she said. “And most of the time, they do. So when I tell you that this right here really matters, this is greatly appreciated. I want to shout.”
