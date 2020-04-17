A Meridian restaurant is doing its part to support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Squealer’s Hickory Smoked BBQ hopes to feed everyone who works in healthcare and is seeking the community's help to make it happen.
President Teresa Cranmore said her goal is to raise $120,000 to feed about 3,000 people among Anderson Regional Medical Center, Rush Health Systems and Regency Hospital.
Even a small donation can help.
Four dollars can feed one person and $20 can feed five people, she said. The meals will include pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad and baked beans. People who don't eat pork will be offered chicken.
Cranmore came up with the idea because she wanted to show her support for the workers, even though she doesn't work in healthcare.
“I feel so bad for the healthcare workers,” she said.
Cranmore and her crew plan to deliver the meals so that hospital staff – from the doctors and nurses to the janitors and food service workers – can take a break.
An event is planned for April 29, but it might expand to a two days. Cranmore is also looking for volunteers to help set up and deliver the meals.
Cranmore has set up a Venmo account and Go Fund Me page to help raise funds for the event. For more information, call Squealer’s at 601-693-0910 or visit these links:
www.gofundme.com/f/63edb-feeding-our-healthcare-heroes
www.venmo.com/healthcare-heroes
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Meridian Star is looking for acts of kindness or compassion in our community to ease the stress caused by the coronavirus. If you see something, let us know by emailing editor@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.