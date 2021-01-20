Meridian residents share hopes for new administration

Meridian residents are hoping that the new presidential administration promotes unity in the U.S. and solves problems like the coronavirus pandemic.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn as president and vice president on Wednesday in a ceremony at the nation’s Capitol. The leaders also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery and participated in a virtual “Parade Across America.”
From their homes or workplaces, Meridian residents watched Inauguration Day festivities or saw photos from the day.
Meridian attorney Ronnie Walton, who spoke with The Meridian Star before the ceremony started, said he had watched Biden and Harris stand at the foot of the steps of the Capitol and walk up the steps.
“I could not help but reflect on what had happened two weeks ago today,” Walton said, “when I was both horrified and saddened to witness the terrorists who invaded our nation’s Capitol at the urging of President Trump, and that caused death and destruction to what I consider the sacred symbol of our democracy.”
Walton said he's concerned about the divisiveness in America and hopes that Biden will be able to move us in the direction of becoming “unified in the love of our country.”
Dawn Wright, a psychology instructor who watched the inauguration, said that “we need to restore” dignity, respect and empathy.
“I think the biggest issue that we have is, you know, bringing our country together,” she said. “Everybody is hurt, and everyone has poked each other’s eyeballs out on social media. And we are at a point where we have to get better.”
Veronica Culpepper, a local educator, hopes that the new administration will represent both sides of the political spectrum. She said that often, a new administration swings to the far side of the spectrum.
“My hope would be that it would not do that,” she said. “That it wouldn’t swing all the way to the other side, and that it would kind of get what the majority of Americans want.”
Her hope is that the administration "would capture our hearts as Americans.”
Dr. Ronnye Purvis, an obstetrician-gynecologist, enjoyed seeing past U.S. presidents while watching the inauguration festivities.
“I wanted to see the older presidents that were present,” he said. “Even though I may not have voted for some of the other presidents, I was very proud to see that they were there to reflect the continuity of the transformation of power, and that’s … necessary at this particular time in our country.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is among the issues that Purvis hopes the Biden and Harris administration will tackle.
“Once we get the coronavirus taken care of, we can actually start to live again,” he said.
The part of the inauguration that resonated the most with Ceatrice Kelly was witnessing Harris take the oath as the first Black, Asian and female vice president.
“She gave such a strong sense of faith, pride and hope,” said Kelly, a retired psychologist and co-owner of Kelrich and Associates, LLC.
Kelly said she is proud that Harris is a member of her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.
“Vice President Kamala, she’s about providing service to mankind,” she said. “She’s a strong leader. And I think she will also represent a new political power.”
