Young runners race for the finish in the one mile children's fun run Friday night at Northeast Park. The fun run event was open to all children ages 12 and under.
Runners in the 5k distance race head to head they reach the final stretch of the race.
A group of walkers laugh and chat as they near the end of the two mile course.
Meridian residents compete in Moonlight run
photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
More than 100 runners, walkers and spectators gathered Friday night at Northeast Park for the City of Meridian's Moonlight 5k. The event featured a 5k run and two mile walk as well as a one mile children's fun run to include a distance and competition for the whole family.
