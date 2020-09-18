The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t having a significant impact on the city of Meridian’s overall sales tax revenue, according to city leaders.
Compared to this time last year, gross tax revenues are down about $11,838, or less than 1 percent, Mayor Percy Bland said.
“This is very significant,” Bland said during a Friday news conference. “We were out of retail, out of restaurants, out of a lot of normal things…for about six weeks. Also, we had all city employees off for four weeks.”
Some businesses, restaurants and government offices closed temporarily in the spring as the pandemic spread.
With the slight dip in tax revenue, Bland said the city doesn’t expect any layoffs or furloughs for fiscal year 2020-21, which starts on Oct. 1.
“It’s critical as cities across the United States have budget crunches, where they’re laying off people, or having a reduction in resources,” Bland said. “We’re going into the next budget cycle with the council and won’t have to do any of those things.”
Bland also used the news conference to encourage the public to stay vigilant with flu season approaching.
“We don’t want to be in a position in the fall where we see outbreaks and we have to transition backwards,” he said, urging citizens to follow state, local and federal COVID-19 guidelines.
The city will consider the 2020-21 budget at a meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 in the third floor auditorium at city hall.
