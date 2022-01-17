Grand Marshal and newly-elected District 32 Sen. Rod Hickman waves during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Meridian Monday.
The Heidelberg High School band traveled from Jasper County to march Monday in the annual MLK Day parade through downtown Meridian.
Meridian High School JROTC Color Guard leads the parade through the streets of downtown Meridian.
Meridian remembers MLK
photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Meridian residents remembered the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday with the annual MLK Day parade downtown. Businesses, schools and civic groups marched in the parade honoring the Civil Rights leader and reflecting on his contributions.
