Meridian leaders on Wednesday recognized employees in the Public Works Department for their hard work and dedication to the City of Meridian.

The event featured pulled pork, barbecue chicken, cake, door prizes and more as part of National Public Works Week.

Public Works Director David Hodge said his workers show up every day committed to doing the best job they can for Meridian’s residents.

“Every day we’re reminded of our commitment to public safety, public health, welfare and the environment,” he said.

Public Works employees do a wide array of work for the city, including repairing equipment, paving roads, maintaining the sewer systems and keeping the cities drinking water clean and safe for all residents.

“We carry the water for sure,” Hodge said. “Literally and figuratively, we carry the water for the city.”

Mayor Jimmie Smith said many of the crucial jobs public works employees perform are never seen by the public. But, he said, whether they are seen or not, the city appreciates their work done. 

“Some people don’t realize the work that you all do for our city. Like freshwater, public works, they don’t realize it because it’s out of sight, out of mind,” he said. “But I’m telling you all, I appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart.”

