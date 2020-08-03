The city of Meridian has received an A- rating from S&P Global Ratings on its water and sewer utility system, city leaders announced Monday.
“S&P ranks the creditworthiness of borrowers using a standardized ratings scale that looks at fund balances and reserves with regard to fiscal management,” a news release stated.
The rating is similar to a person’s credit rating, Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer said.
“This A- allows the city to go out and issue bonds for paving or for water and sewer projects at a very low rate, instead of having maybe a 5 or 6 percent interest rate, we’ll be able to look at a 2 or 1 percent interest rate,” she said.
The city also approved refinancing a portion of its outstanding bonded indebtedness for potential savings of more than $300,000, the news release stated.
Last September, Moody’s Investment Inc., reevaluated the city’s credit rating and removed the negative outlook from the city’s A2 rating, according to Mayor Percy Bland.
“That shows that we’ve got plenty of momentum, we’re moving in the right direction,” Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said Monday. “We’re making tough financial decisions. We’re taking our time to deliberate on those decisions.”
