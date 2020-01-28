Meridian public works director seeks $12 million for infrastructure upgrades

Meridian's Public Works Director is looking for city leaders to approve $12 million in bonds for street paving and upgrades to traffic signals, crosswalks and school crossing signals.
City leaders discussed the issue for close to an hour at a work session Tuesday.
“Right now, we don’t have funds in place to do any paving next year, not to a tune of being worth coming up with any kind of plan,” said Public Works Director Hugh Smith. “We’re dead in the water, at this point, unless we move forward something.”
Leaders have talked about conducting a study of Meridian's streets called a Pavement Condition Index.
“Based on the condition of the street, you select the best technology or method to extend the life of that. It’s primarily a way of using a proactive approach to keeping your streets in operating conditions for the longest period of time,” Smith said.
Ward 1 Councilman George Thomas said he was not in favor of voting for a bond until that study was complete.
“I don’t want to borrow money, then decide how to spend it. I want to decide how to spend it, then borrow the money,” he said.
Mayor Percy Bland told the city council he did not think the study had to come first.
“We’ve got to take some actions and do this stuff and we can decide some of these streets and some of these ways we do this one or that one at a later date. The bottom line of it is, we need the funding source,” he said.
One funding source for infrastructure improvements could be the state's new internet sales tax, which can only be used for roads, bridges, water and sewer, according to Nnamdi Thompson of Government Consultants, Inc.
Meridian has already received half of approximately $336,000 expected to come from the tax this year, Thompson said.
Smith said North Hills Street and 8th Street are some of the main thoroughfares that need the most work.
“They are very bad streets in and around our biggest economic development source in this town right now with these two hospitals and those streets are terrible around there,” Bland said.
