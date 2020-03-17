Schools in the Meridian Public School District will remain closed through March 27 due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The district’s board of trustees approved an emergency declaration Tuesday, ensuring that staff will be paid for the days the schools are closed.
The district plans to offer online resources, utilize AmeriCorps members as virtual tutors and to partner with the Boys and Girls Club to provide computer access to children.
Plans are also underway to work with internet service providers.
Online learning resources are available at www.mpsdk12.net/onlinelearning.
Parents can access Free learning tools online now and online lesson plans will be sent out soon.
For updates, visit www.mpsdk12.net/coronavirus.
Changes at Meridian Community College, East Mississippi Community College
Meridian Community College and East Mississippi Community College have taken a number of new steps in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including cancelling all campus activities through the spring semester.
The colleges posted an update to their websites Tuesday after reviewing information from the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, and higher education colleagues from across the state, according to the website.
The steps posted on MCC's website include:
• All campus activities and events at MCC are canceled through the spring semester, resuming in the fall. This includes but is not limited to: Arts and Letters, Athletics, Campus Life Activities, Continuing Education, and Lifetime Quest events.
• All rental agreements for events scheduled to be held through May 31 will be canceled, at which time future events will be reevaluated.
• The NJCAA announced the cancelation of all spring competitions, including practices, regular season, postseason and national championship play.
• The NJCAA also announced updates for spring eligibility, recruiting and allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports.
• Spring commencement scheduled for May 8 will be canceled. Students will be conferred degrees at the time of completion and allowed to participate in the August or December graduation ceremonies.
• Awards night scheduled for April 28 will be canceled. MCC will work toward presenting all awards through a digital album through social media.
Decisions concerning student residence halls are still being considered, according to the website. As of Tuesday, residence halls will be open for students to return on March 22 and computer labs and student support will be made available for students who need them beginning on March 23.
Students living on campus will receive additional information before March 22.
All campus-related meetings and alternative class instruction will be limited to small groups, with no more than 10 total attendees.
MCC encourages people connected to the college to visit www.meridiancc.edu/coronavirus for updated information and look for other college notices through email, canvas and text messaging alerts.
MCC President Tom Huebner said that most students will take their classes online, and students in health and career technology courses will come to campus on a modified basis to complete their course work.
Students who don't have access to online resources will be able to use them at MCC's computer lab, he said.
Steps taken at EMCC include:
• All campus activities and events at EMCC are canceled for the remainder of the semester. This includes, but is not limited to: athletics and sporting events, campus organizations and student life activities, continuing education, and LION program events.
• Decisions concerning student residence halls are still being considered.
• Disbursement dates for Pell and other student loans will be April 17. If you need to view your financial aid awards, please log into your LEO account by going to leo.eastms.edu.
• The Mississippi Office of Student Financial Aid (MOSFA) will be releasing HELP grant funds to EMCC beginning the week of March 16 with MTAG and MESG to follow. Due to the coronavirus the MOSFA staff will not have phone access but can be contacted via email at sfa@mississippi.edu.
• The college is reimagining what spring commencement might look like under the newest set of guidelines from the CDC. In the meantime, the graduation meeting originally scheduled for the Scooba Campus for Wednesday, March 18 has been postponed.
EMCC encourages the campus community to check its webpage www.eastms.edu/coronavirus/index.html.
MSU courses online for spring semester, commencement postponed
Mississippi State University will deliver online or other remote instructional course content for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester.
Information on laboratory courses will be communicated to students by their instructors.
Additionally, current CDC and MSDH guidelines preclude MSU from holding any large public gatherings. Consequently, IHL recommendations are that commencement exercises be indefinitely postponed. Plans to appropriately honor MSU graduates will be discussed and revealed when the national emergency is concluded.
Other closings
All Quitman School District schools are closed through March 27.
Russell Christian Academy is closed through March 27.
