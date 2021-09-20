The Meridian Public School District is hosting its GEAR UP program this week.
The district is one of three participating in the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) grant, a federally-funded program designed to increase the number of students who graduate from high school and succeed in postsecondary education, a media release said. The Greenville and McComb school districts are also part of the program.
The program will run until August 2026 and will benefit an estimated 1,900 students.
“We are so excited to be a part of GEAR UP Mississippi! Funding from the GEAR UP grant,” “The partnership with Get2College will help us help our students plan, prepare, and pay for college and set the stage for post-secondary success whichever path they choose.”
During the week, students will receive assistance with ACT prep, college planning, and admissions and financial aid, a media release said.
On Tuesday, a drive-thru event will take place at Meridian High School from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. where parents and students can pick up information packets and GearUp yard signs.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 23, MHS students will “Commit to Graduate” by signing a banner for their graduation class.
The week will end during halftime of the school’s football game on Friday against Northwest Rankin, when a proclamation from the City of Meridian will be presented.
Students who graduate during the grant term will receive a $3,500 grant toward their first year at a state four-year institution or a career and technical education degree.
