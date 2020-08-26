The Meridian Public School District is one of three districts in the state to receive the GearUp Mississippi Grant for the 2020-21 school year. The other districts are Greenville and McComb.
The grant will impact students at Carver Middle School, Magnolia Middle School, Northwest Middle School and Meridian High School.
“We are thrilled to be one of only three districts in the state to receive the Gear Up Mississippi Grant,” said Superintendent Amy Carter said in a media release. “This grant will provide support to students in the Meridian Public School District as they prepare for life beyond high school.”
GEAR UP, which stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs is administered by Mississippi State University and is a national college access initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Education. It aims to significantly increase the number of Mississippi students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.
The goals of the program are to increase academic performance and prepare students for post-secondary education opportunities. It also aims to improve the graduation rate, enrollment in postsecondary education, and increase GEAR UP students’ and their families’ knowledge of postsecondary education preparation, options, and financing.
Until August 2026, the grant plans to impact nine schools and more than 4,000 students in Meridian, McComb, and Greenville. Graduating students in the districts will be awarded a $3,500 scholarship for their first year of college in Mississippi.
“Whether they are headed to a four-year institution, two-year institution, career and technical degree, or the military, Gear Up provide experiences and support during high school for students to explore their interests and forge their career path,” Melody Pennington-Craft, director of secondary curriculum and instruction said in the news release.
