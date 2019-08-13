The Meridian Public School District has been awarded seven grants totaling $1.4 million from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) for the 2019-2020 school year.
Six schools in the district applied and received grants to MAC Whole Schools program, according to a news release from the district.
The Any Given Child Meridian received a project grant that will be used to present teaching artist Mary Frances Massey in Pre-K and kindergarten and provide professional development for teachers.
The grants are made possible through funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment of Arts, totaling in $25,8000. The funds will be used for providing teaching artists, professional development for teachers and art experiences for students.
Crestwood Elementary and West Hill Elementary have been recently designated as Arts in the Classroom schools for the upcoming year.
T. J. Harris Lower, Oakland Heights and Northwest Middle are already Whole Schools participants and Poplar Springs is recognized as a Model Whole School. The Whole Schools Initiative uses arts integration for promoting high-quality teaching and learning, according to a news release. Schools involved receive funding for technical assistance, professional development and teaching artists.
The addition of the school district to the MAC Whole Schools Initiative is one of the goals of the Any Given Child Meridian Initiative, the news release said.
