A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Meridian Public School District will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Meridian High School Multi-Purpose Building, located at 2320 32nd Street.
The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are as listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the order shown on this meeting agenda. Unless removed from the consent agenda and placed under discussion/action, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time with no discussion.
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA
4. MPSD BOARD OF TRUSTEES' ELECTION OF OFFICERS
5. APPROVAL OF MINUTES OF LAST MEETING - March 21, 2022*
6. RECOGNITION
6.1. State Science Fair Participates - Marshayla Evans and Kyndall Arrington
6.2. PREPS Growth Awards - Dana Bell, Shannon Miller, and Shirley Mosley
6.3. Coach Faulkner and the MHS Lady Wildcats Basketball Team
7. SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT
7.1. ACT Prep Update - Elijah Brown and Maliyah Hill
7.2. ACT Workkeys Update - Kiersten White
7.3. School Improvement Updates - Carver, Harris Upper, and MHS*
8. CONSENT
8.1. Recommendation to approve the bid of Citizens National Bank for MPSD depository.
8.2. Recommendation to approve MPSD Secondary Course Offerings for 2022-2023.
8.3. Recommendation to approve revised Job Descriptions
8.4. Recommendation to approve revised Nurses, Social Workers, Teachers, and Teacher
Assistants' Salary Schedules. (Goal 3)*
8.5. Recommendation to approve a Job Description - Food Service Student Workers
8.6. Recommendation to approve Job Descriptions - Office of Exceptional Children Education
8.7. Recommendation to approve Job Descriptions - Teaching and Learning
8.8. Recommendation to approve the MS State University GEAR UP Grant in the amount of $29,319.50.
8.9. Recommendation to approve a renewal agreement with Weems Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
8.10. Recommendation to approve a renewal agreement with Enrollment Express to allow parents and students to register online. Total cost: $10,233.90. Fund source: District
8.11. Recommendation to approve an agreement with New Stage Theatre to perform The Debate for Democracy. Total cost: $1,125. Fund source: Any Given Child Meridian
8.12. Recommendation to approve an agreement which adds three additional days with Leader In Me. Total cost: $9,900. Fund source: District, Title I, II, IV, and EMBDC
8.13. Recommendation to approve MHS Leader in Model (LiM) 7 Habits to support the socialemotional learning of students. Total cost: $15,899.80. Fund source: District, ESSER, Title IV and II
8.14. Recommendation to approve an agreement with Title I Crate 806 Technologies. Total cost: $6,600. Fund source: District and Title
8.15. Recommendation to approve an agreement with Teaching Artist, Mary Frances Massey to participate in the Any Given Child Teacher Arts Integration Day. Total cost: $799.03. Fund source: Any Given Child Meridian (Goal 1)*
8.16. Recommendation to approve an agreement with Teaching Artist, Holly Triplett to participate in the Any Given Child Teacher Arts Integration Day. Total cost: $400. Fund source: Any Given Child Meridian
8.17. Recommendation to approve MPSD Foundation for Educational Excellence. A fund will be established under the umbrella of the Community Foundation of East Mississippi to qualify as a charitable foundation under 501(c)3. (Goal 4)*
8.18. Recommendation to approve/deny Student Transfer requests (Goal 4)*
8.19. Recommendation to approve Overnight Field Trip requests (Goal 1)*
8.20. Recommendation to approve Facility Usage Requests: The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation Department is requesting the use of Carver, Northwest, and Magnolia gyms on various dates throughout the month of April (Goal 4)*
8.21. Recommendation to approve Fixed Assets Additions/Disposals (Goal 5)*
8.22. Recommendation to approve the Sale of Surplus for Scape to Harper Scrap and Recycling to remove vehicles as scrap. (Goal 5)*
9. NEW BUSINESS - Statement of Economic Interest report due date - May 1, 2022*
10. PUBLIC FORUM
11. ACTION
11.1. Recommendation to approve two agreements - Mississippi Interoperability Channel Plan and Mississippi Wireless Communication Commission Permanent Use (Goal 2)*
11.2. Recommendation to approve MHS HVAC Controls Project to perform renovations to MHS HVAC systems (Goal 5)*
11.3. Recommendation to approve the Weight Room renovations for both MHS weight rooms. (Goal 5)*
11.4. Recommendation to approve a resolution to declare the necessity for and its intention of borrowing money and the issuance of notes therefor in the maximum principal amount of $850,000. (Goal 5)*
11.5. Recommendation to approve Financial reports (Budget Status Statement, Revenue and expenditure Reports, Fund Balance Analysis, Certification of Bank Reconciliations and Cash Flow Report) (Goal 5)*
11.6. Recommendation to approve Cash Disbursements (Goal 5)*
11.7. Recommendation to approve the Activity Funds Report (Goal 5)*
11.8. Recommendation to approve the Hiring for all Employees (temporary and full-time)
12. CONSIDERATION OF AN EXECUTIVE SESSION
12.1. Student Discipline
13. DISTRICT REPORTS
13.1. Monthly Attendance Report
13.2. Monthly Discipline Report
13.3. Sixteenth (16th) Section Report
14. INFORMATION
15. The next Regular Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the MHS Multi-Purpose Building, located at 2320 32nd Street.
16. ADJOURNMENT
