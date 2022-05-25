A special-called meeting of the Board of Trustees of Meridian Public School District will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, beginning noon Meridian High School multi-purpose building at 2320 32nd Street.
The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are as listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the order shown on this meeting agenda.
Unless removed from the consent agenda and placed under discussion/action, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time with no discussion.
1. Call to Order
2. Adoption of Agenda
3. CONSENT AGENDA
3.1. Recommendation to approve an agreement with Renaissance Learning. Total cost: $9,000. Fund source: Title/ESSER
3.2. Recommendation to approve an agreement with Imagine Math to support PreK-2 supplemental math. Total cost: $3,500. Fund source: Title/ESSER
3.3. Recommendation to approve an agreement with PSC Solutions to support school counselors with implementing a comprehensive program. Total cost: $4,800. Fund source: Title/School Improvement/ESSER*
3.4. Recommendation to approve an agreement with Frontline for proactive recruiting. Total cost: $3,956.44. Fund source: District
3.5. Recommendation to approve an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club
3.6. Recommendation to approve a Job Description - Assistant Director of Central Operations/Maintenance
3.7. Recommendation to approve Facility Usage requests
4, ACTION AGENDA
4.1. Recommendation to approve the consolidation of Carver Middle School and its reconfiguration.
4.2. Recommendation to approve an architect contract for the possible bond projects.
4.3. Recommendation to approve a custodial service contract with Jani King of Southeast Mississippi. Total cost: $27,720. Fund source: District
4.4. Recommendation to approve the Hiring for all Employees (temporary and full-time)
5. Adjournment
