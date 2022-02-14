A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Meridian Public School District will be held Tuesday, February 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Meridian High School Multi-Purpose Building, located at 2320 32nd Street.
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA
4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES OF LAST MEETING - January 18, 2022*
5. RECOGNITION
5.1. School Board Member Recognition Week - February 13-19, 2022
5.2. Administrator of the Year - Theresa Chisolm
6. SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT
6.1. School Improvement - Carver, Harris, and MHS
7. CONSENT
7.1. Recommendation to approve a review of MPSD School District Organization (A) policies*
7.2. Recommendation to approve a review of MPSD General Public Relations (K), Organizational Relations (L), and Education Agency Relations (M) policies (Goal 4)*
7.3. Recommendation to approve MPSD 2022-2023, Budget Timeline (Goal 5)*
7.4. Recommendation to approve Depository Bid Notice/Form. The district will solicit bids for the privilege of serving as School District Depository for a one-year period. (Goal 1)*
7.5. Recommendation to approve a one-year Audit Contract for FY 2022 - Cunningham CPAs, PLLC (Goal 5)*
7.6. Recommendation to approve William Carey University Alternate Route Program. (Goal 3)*
7.7. Recommendation to approve a renewal agreement with Sergeant (Aristotle software) Laboratories, Inc. This software is used in classrooms by teachers to manage the student chrome books. Total cost: $8,474.68. Fund source: District (Goal 1)*
7.8. Recommendation to approve Understanding Fractions Institute Professional
1 Development at Oakland Heights. Total cost: $1,588.37. Fund source: Title/ESSER funds (Goals 1 and 3)*
7.9. Recommendation to approve Rising Professionals Tutorial Program for Teacher Academy Students. Total cost: $18,730. Fund source: Title/ESSER (Goals 1 and 3)*
7.10. Recommendation to approve Blackboard Reach to provide tools to create strong communication and oversight to ensure the integrity of the information provided. Total cost: $4,006.67. Fund source: District (Goals 1 and 4)*
7.11. Recommendation to approve Teaching Artist, Amanda Koonlaba to model lessons for teachers at Poplar Springs. Total cost: $2,500. Fund source: Any Given Child (Goal 1)*
7.12. Recommendation to approve Teaching Artist, Melanie Rick/Focus 5, Inc. - Professional Development to Pre-K teachers and teacher assistants Total cost: $2,250. Fund source: Any Given Child (Goal 1)*.
7.13. Recommendation to approve an agreement with ReachMS. All 12 MPSD school sites have been invited into a multi-initiative cohort through ReachMS. (Goal 4)*
7.14. Recommendation to approve an agreement with BSN Sports. MHS permission to BSN Sports to use its school names, nicknames, logos, mascots, and other artwork, designs, and trademarks within the Sideline Store program. (Goal 4)*
7.15. Recommendation to approve MPSD 2021-2022 (FY2023) Impact Aid Application (Goal 5)*
7.16. Recommendation to approve 2022 Driver Education Summer School - William Dewitt and Charles Easley (Instructors) (Goal 1)*
7.17. Recommendation to approve Gifts/Donations (Goal 5)*
7.18. Recommendation to approve Fixed Assets Additions/Disposals (Goal 5)*
7.19. Recommendation to approve Facility Usage Requests (Goal 4)
8. PUBLIC FORUM
9. ACTION
9.1. Recommendation to approve Financial reports (Budget Status Statement, Revenue and Expenditure reports, Fund Balance Analysis, Certification of Bank Reconciliations, and Cash Flow Reports) (Goal 5)*
9.2. Recommendation to approve Cash Disbursement report (Goal 5)*
9.3. Recommendation to approve the Activity Funds report (Goal 5)*
9.4. Recommendation to approve a New position - Assistant Director of Exceptional Child Education (Goal 3)*
9.5. Recommendation to approve the Hiring for all Employees (temporary and full-time)
10. CONSIDERATION OF AN EXECUTIVE SESSION
10.1. Student Discipline
10.2. Legal Update
11. DISTRICT REPORTS
11.1. Monthly Discipline Report
11.2. Monthly Attendance Report
11.3. Sixteenth (16th) Section Report
The next Regular Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the MHS Multi-Purpose Building, located at 2320 32nd Street.
