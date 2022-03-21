Due to forecasted inclement weather on Tuesday the MPSD School Board Meeting has been moved from Tuesday to Monday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the MHS Multipurpose Building.
The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are as listed below.
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA
4. ELECTION OF OFFICERS
5. APPROVAL OF MINUTES OF LAST MEETINGS - February 22 and March 4
6. RECOGNITION
6.1. MSU Regional Science Fair Winners
6.2. PREPS Growth Awards
6.3. Coach Faulkner and the MHS Lady Wildcats Basketball Team
7. SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT
7.1. ACT Prep Update
7.1.1. Elijah Brown and Maliyah HIll
7.2. ACT Workkeys Update
7.2.1. Kiersten White
7.3. School Improvement Updates - Carver, Harris Upper, and MHS*
8. CONSENT
8.1. Recommendation to approve MPSD School Calendar 2022-2023
8.2. Recommendation to approve Job Descriptions - Student Services Staff
8.3. Recommendation to approve Job Descriptions - Finance Staff
8.4. Recommendation to approve Job Descriptions - Human Resources Staff
8.5. Recommendation to approve Job Descriptions - Central Maintenance Staff
8.6. Recommendation to approve Job Descriptions - Public Relations Staff
8.7. Recommendation to approve an agreement with Student Workers (Teacher Academy Students)
8.8. Recommendation to approve Fixed Assets Additions/Disposals
8.9. Recommendation to approve Gifts/Donations
8.10. Recommendation to approve Facility Usage Requests: The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation Department is requesting the use of the Carver and Northwest gyms on various dates throughout the month of April 2022
9. PUBLIC FORUM
10. ACTION
10.1. Recommendation to approve a commercial property lease agreement with Dudley Maples, for MPSD Food Services Dept. office space
10.2. Recommendation to approve MHS HVAC Controls Project to perform renovations to MHS HVAC systems
10.3. Recommendation to approve the renovations and installations of new weight equipment for both MHS weight rooms.
10.4. Recommendation to approve February, 2022, Financial reports (Budget Status Statement, Revenue and expenditure Reports, Fund Balance Analysis, Certification of Bank Reconciliations and Cash Flow Report)
10.5. Recommendation to approve Cash Disbursements
10.6. Recommendation to approve the Activity Funds Report
10.7. Recommendation to approve the Hiring for all Employees (temporary and full-time)
11. CONSIDERATION OF AN EXECUTIVE SESSION
11.1. Disposal of Witherspoon Property
12. DISTRICT REPORTS
12.1. Monthly Attendance Report
12.2. Monthly Discipline Report
12.3. 16th Section Report
The next Regular Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 19, at
5:30 p.m. in the MHS Multi-Purpose Building at 2320 32nd Street.
