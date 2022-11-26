A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Meridian Public School District will be held Monday, Nov. 28 beginning at 05:30 p.m. at Meridian High School Multi-Purpose Building, at 2320 32nd Street.
The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are as listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the order shown on this meeting agenda.
Unless removed from the consent agenda and placed under discussion/action, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time with no discussion.
An asterisk (*) indicates that support information and/or materials have been or will be provided.
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE - Avery Bolar (West Hills)
3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA
4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES OF LAST MEETINGS - October 31, 2022 and November 7, 2022* 5. RECOGNITION
5.1. Meridian High School student Mikayla Smith was selected to serve on the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.
5.2. Dr. Amy Carter was selected to serve on the State Superintendent’s Advisory Council
5.3. National Institute of School Leadership (NISL) Graduates - Amy Grady, Amanda Shadwick and Pam Hudson
6. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
6.1. Bond projects update
6.2. School Improvement Update: Magnolia*
6.3. Student Update: Oakies’ Cheer Squad (Oakland Heights)
6.4. School Updates: Oakland Heights and West Hills
7. CONSENT
7.1. Recommendation to approve revision to Policy - Expulsion (JDE) (Goal 1)*
7.2. Recommendation to approve a policy revision to Family and Medical Leave Act (GBRIA)
7.3. Recommendation to approve MPSD Professional Learning Plan FY23.
7.4. Recommendation to approve MPSD Instructional Management System FY23 7.5. Recommendation to approve the Consolidated Federal Programs Application/MCAP
FY23 for Title I, II, IV and V to be submitted to the Mississippi Department of Education.
7.6. Recommendation to approve a data sharing agreement with BrightBytes. It was part of the agreement of accepting EDLA fund to purchase devices for staff and students.
7.7. Recommendation to approve an agreement with Kids First Education to provide coaching on the high school accreditation model. Total Cost: $9,625. Funding Source: Title/ESSER Funds (Goal 1)*
7.8. Recommendation to approve an agreement with Jackson Public School District for Equitable Services for two students for CARES School. Total Cost: $1,899.
7.9. Recommendation to approve Teaching Artist Peter Zapletal to provide professional development to approximately ten PreK Teachers. Funding Source: Any Given Child Meridian. Total Cost: $412 (Goal 1)*
7.10. Recommendation to approve Teaching Artist Mary Frances Massey Consultant Agreement for teaching artist in residence at Crestwood Elementary School during the week of February 13-17, 2023. Funding Source: Any Given Child Meridian. Total Cost: $4,990 (Goal 1)*
7.11. Recommendation to approve facility usage request: 1) The City of Meridian, Parks and Recreation Department is requesting the use of gyms at Carver, Northwest and Magnolia to hold basketball programs throughout December 2022. (Goal 4)*
7.12. Recommendation to approve/deny student transfers from city to county (others).
7.13. Recommendation to approve student transfers from county to city (others). (Goal 1)* 7.14. Recommendation to approve Fixed Assets-Disposals/Adds (Goal 5)*
7.15. Recommendation to approve Gifts/Donations (Goal 4)*
8. PUBLIC FORUM 9.
ACTION
9.1. Recommendation to approve the purchase of two district vehicles for the maintenance department from Landers Ford in Southhaven, MS. 1) One Ford F250 in the amount of $46,659 and 2) One Ford F250 in the amount of $43,760.00. Funding Source: District
9.2. Recommendation to approve the bid for Carver and Harris Upper/Lower ESSER Upgrades. (HVAC to PE dressing room areas of the Carver gym, re-roofing at Carver and restroom upgrades to Carver and Harris Upper/Lower). McLain Plumbing and Electrical were the lowest bidder and was recommended by the architect. Total Cost: $3,198,000.00. Funding Source: ESSER
9.3. Recommendation to approve an agreement with Wheeler Janitorial for custodial services at Harris Lower Campus.
9.4. Recommendation to approve Financial reports (Budget Status Statement, Revenue and Expenditure reports, Fund Balance Analysis, Certification of Bank Reconciliations, and Cash Flow report)
9.5. Recommendation to approve Cash Disbursement reports
9.6. Recommendation to approve the Activity Funds Report
9.7. Recommendation to approve the Hiring for all Employees (temporary and full-time)
10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - Kate Griffin and Witherspoon
11. CONSIDERATION OF AN EXECUTIVE SESSION
11.1. Legal Updates
12. DISTRICT REPORTS
12.1. Monthly School Updates
12.2. Monthly Discipline Report
12.3. Monthly Attendance Report 12.4. Sixteenth (16th) Section Report
13. INFORMATION
13.1. The next Regular Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Monday, December 12, at 5:30 p.m. in the MHS Multi-Purpose Building, located at 2320 32nd Street. 14. ADJOURNMENT
