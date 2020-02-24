Meridian Public School District highlights success of Any Given Child Initiative

Four years since the Any Given Child Initiative came to Meridian, the city's public school district is seeing decreases in chronic absenteeism and teacher turnover and improved student engagement.
Leaders from the Meridian Public School District highlighted results from the arts integration program during a news conference Tuesday at the MSU-Riley Center.
The program, coordinated through the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, helps communities develop plans for arts education. Meridian is one of 23 cities in the United States participating in the initiative to integrate arts in pre-K through eighth grades.
The district has expanded art course offerings, integrating arts with technology and developed community partnerships to increase art education.
Since its implementation in 2016, the district has seen a 33 percent decrease in teacher turnover, from 126 new teachers to 84, according to a report. According to a survey in the report, 74 percent of the educators in the district have been exposed to the program, with 68 percent saying that the arts have had a positive impact on their teaching.
Teachers are also seeing improvements in students' motivation and positive behavior, and the district has seen an decrease in chronic absenteeism, from 18 percent to 15 percent, according to the report.
School leaders also noted improvements in academic achievement, with 90 percent of schools showing growth in math and 80 percent showing growth in reading, the report says.
“I'm proud to say that the Meridian Public School District doesn’t have any failing schools," said Superintendent Amy Carter. “No child in Meridian attends a failing school.”
Clair Huff, the arts coordinator for the district, said she was glad there is data to support the district's success.
Looking ahead, the district plans to develop science lesson plans and to offer art integration training for teachers at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
The Mississippi Association of Partners in Education will also honor the district, MSU Meridian and the MSU Riley Center with the Governor’s Award of Distinction at a luncheon on March 5 in Hattiesburg.
“Great things are happening and great things will continue to happen with a committed community behind us and committed educators,” Carter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.