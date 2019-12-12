The Meridian Public School District is apologizing for a letter sent home to parents about a holiday party.
In the letter, an MPSD teacher stated that it is "My philosophy is: if they don't bring anything, they don't eat anything," according to a news release from the district.
"We want our students to view school as a safe space," Superintendent Amy Carter said in the release. “Our students should know that the moment they come to school, that they are in an environment where they are nurtured by their teacher.”
Carter said in the statement she couldn't publicly speak to specifics regarding the teacher.
“I want to assure families and students that all students will participate and no students will be made to feel uncomfortable if they don't bring refreshments," she said in the statement.
